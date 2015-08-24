CHP Identifies Los Alamos Crash Victim as Jack Owens

Advice

The name of the man who was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash on Highway 135 near Los Alamos was released Monday by the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was Jack Owens, 29, of Los Alamos, the CHP said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday as Owens' 1996 Toyota 4Runner was southbound on the highway, south of Harris Grade Road, the CHP said.

Traveling at an unknown speed, the 4Runner swerved to the left across the northbound lane, ran off the roadway and overturned several times, the CHP said.

Owens, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, the CHP said.

He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help cover Owens' funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

