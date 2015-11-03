CHP Identifies Santa Maria Man Killed in Rollover Accident Near Gaviota Tunnel

Advice

A Santa Maria man was identified as the victim of a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ronald Mills, 56, was driving a GMC Sierra northbound and, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and overturned in the center median, down an embankment, authorities said.

The vehicle landed on its roof in a creek bed and trapped the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

CHP is investigating the accident and conducting a toxicology report to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were involved, Officer John Ortega said.

The 2:30 p.m. call occurred hours after the driver of a minivan was injured in a rollover accident in the same area, just north of the tunnel.

Wet roads may have contributed to the rash of highway vehicle accidents Monday, which included multiple vehicles driving off the road and a gravel truck overturning its load blocking all but one lane of Highway 101 for several hours.

