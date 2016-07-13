Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

CHP Identifies Motorcyclist Who Died in Santa Barbara Highway 101 Accident

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 13, 2016 | 9:58 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol identified the man killed in a three-vehicle Highway 101 accident as 27-year-old David Joseph Irwin of Norco, California. 

Irwin suffered fatal injuries Monday afternoon after a collision near the Olive Mill Road exit in Santa Barbara, according to the CHP. 

Three vehicles were involved, including the motorcycle, a Chevrolet truck and a Kenworth box truck, and no arrests were made in the incident. 

Irwin suffered severe injuries in the collision and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died, the CHP said. 

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and authorities didn't release any other details about the incident. 

Two of the three highway lanes were closed for about an hour and a half Monday afternoon, which significantly backed up southbound commuter traffic. 

