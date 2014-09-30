Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Identified as Transient

The man struck and killed while walking on Highway 101 in north Santa Maria last week has been identified.

The California Highway Patrol identified the man as Michael Scott Cimoric, 50, a transient whose last known address was on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

The CHP said the incident happened at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 24 on southbound Highway 101, south of the Broadway overpass.

A 35-year-old Nipomo woman driving an Acura struck the man walking on the freeway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed his cause of death was blunt force trauma from the accident, according to the CHP.

The incident remains under investigation.

