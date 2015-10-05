CHP Identifies Santa Maria Woman As Victim of Fatal Crash Near Sisquoc

Advice

The 40-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision on a rain-slickened road near Sisquoc has been identified as Karisa Bennett of Santa Maria.

Bennett died when the 1973 Volkswagen she was driving collided with a vehicle driven by Kayla Gardener, 24, of Santa Maria, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Gardener was driving a 2008 Ford west at approximately 50 miles per hour on Santa Maria Mesa Road west of Tepusquet Road at 9:40 a.m. Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

“Due to the speed (Kayla Gardener) was driving, the Ford began to slide on the wet roadway,” the CHP said.

Light rain fell in the area Sunday morning.

Gardener attempted to maintain control of the vehicle but over-corrected to the left, lost control and crossed into the opposing traffic lane where Bennett was eastbound at an estimated 20-30 mph and slowing as she approached the stop sign at Tepusquet Road, according to the CHP.

The Ford hit the Volkswagen head-on in the eastbound lane, the CHP said.

Bennett was declared dead at the scene.

Gardener complained of pain in her right wrist, the CHP said. Authorities said Sunday a passenger in Gardener's car also had minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and CalStar also responded to the accident.

