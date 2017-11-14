CHP Identifies Teen Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Vehicle In Orcutt

The 18-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night on Highway 135 in Orcutt has been identified as Jennifer Ayala Benitez of Palmdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle while she was walking against the red light for pedestrians across Highway 135 at Goodwin Road, the CHP said.

The driver did not stop after hitting the woman.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

The suspect’s vehicle initially was described as a light-colored sedan and later a red Ford Explorer, the CHP said.

Law enforcement officers were contacted Monday morning by a driver who said he may have hit the pedestrian Sunday night, according to CHP emergency dispatch reports.

Officers impounded a vehicle to assess whether it was involved in the incident.

“They’re still doing the inspection on the vehicle, which could take several days,” Officer Malinda Chapman told Noozhawk.

CHP officers also will look into the 24 hours leading up to the incident for the teen, and are awaiting the results of toxicology tests as part of their investigation.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.