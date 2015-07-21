CHP IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 154 Crash

Advice

The name of the motorcyclist killed Sunday in a head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara was released Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol.

Stephen Forrest, 59, of Goleta was traveling down Highway 154 at about 5:45 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle crossed over the double yellow line and slammed into a westbound 2015 Jeep driven by Gerard Wilson, 33, of Sweden, the CHP reported.

Forrest, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said.

Neither Wilson nor his passenger, Nicola Costello, 29, also of Sweden, was injured.

Highway 154 was closed for several hours after the crash, which occurred near San Antonio Creek Road.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, the CHP said, adding that it was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

