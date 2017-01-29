Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:00 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

2 Hurt in Crash at Storke Road-Hollister Avenue Intersection in Goleta

Both drivers taken to hospital with minor injuries; cause remains under investigation

Two people were injured Sunday in a collision at the busy intersection of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta. Click to view larger
Two people were injured Sunday in a collision at the busy intersection of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 29, 2017 | 1:52 p.m.

Two people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle collision at the busy intersection of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

“Somebody went through the intersection and struck another vehicle,” he said.

He said both drivers were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses reported a 53-year-old Goleta woman driving a purple Plymouth Neon Sedan ran the red light at the intersection while driving eastbound on Hollister Avenue, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The car collided with a silver Toyota Tundra driven by a 58-year-old Santa Barbara man who was making a left turn onto Hollister Avenue from Storke Road driving westbound. 

Both vehicles suffered major damage and had air bag deployment, Hoover said.

No other people were injured, Hoover said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, Hoover said.

Part of the intersection was shut down for a time, but as of 12:40 p.m., Zaniboni said, it was open to all traffic.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

