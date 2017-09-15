CHP Issues 21 Citations at Pedestrian Safety Operation

As part of ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Isla Vista, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), conducted an enforcement operation on Sept. 13 that focused on traffic safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists on roadways.

The exercise took place 7-11 a.m. at Camino Pescadero and Picasso Road in Santa Barbara County. Officers issued 21 citations for various violations and one verbal warning was given.

The CHP is committed to preventing deaths and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs.

The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and bicycling throughout California.

The CHP reports these enforcement operations are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to both drivers and pedestrians. The enforcement exercises are in response to community requests and to educate the public.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for Santa Barbara CHP.