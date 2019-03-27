Pixel Tracker

CHP Looking for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Fatal Hit-Run Montecito Crash

Authorities asking for public's help to find Dodge Durango connected to death of pedestrian on Highway 101 in Montecito

Dodge Durango CHP photo contributed
The CHP released an example photo of a Dodge Durango showing the type of “vehicle of interest” allegedly involved in Saturday’s fatal crash on Highway 101. (Contributed photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 27, 2019 | 6:48 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a "vehicle of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Highway 101 in Montecito early Saturday. 

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday issued a statement seeking information about a 2014-2017 base model Dodge Durango, unknown color, with front-end damage to its lower, driver's-side bumper caused by "colliding with a pedestrian." 

According to CHP spokesman Jonathan Gutierrez, "the frame to the driver’s side fog lamp was left at the collision scene."

The Sheriff's Department identified the pedestrian as Russell Edwin Spencer, 58, of Santa Barbara. 

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes, near Olive Mill Road. 

Initial reports from the CHP indicated a pedestrian was lying in the right-hand lane and struck by an Infiniti. That driver pulled over to check on the person and left the scene, and was later tracked to Ventura, according to the CHP.

That driver's car was impounded for evidence, the CHP said at the time. 

Gutierrez said anyone with information on the incident, including the Dodge Durango, can contact the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.967.1234, Monday through Friday, and ask for Officer Vazquez. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

