CHP Names New Santa Barbara Area Commander

Capt. Cindy Pontes has been named the new commander of the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Barbara Area effective May 2. She has been with the CHP for 17 years.

Pontes earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from California Coast University. In July, she will graduate from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Command College, an 18-month leadership program that focuses on emerging issues and problem-solving in law enforcement.

Pontes has worked in Central Los Angeles, Fresno, Glendale and Irvine.

As it relates to her new assignment, she said, “I am honored and thrilled to be working in this beautiful community. I am committed to working with all of our community stakeholders and law-enforcement partners to promote the safety of our roadways, making our area the safest place to live and travel.”

Pontes would like to remind the community that May 15 was designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Currently, tens of thousands of law-enforcement officers from around the world participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Pontes asks that community members take a moment to pay their respects to all law-enforcement officers who have laid down their lives protecting and serving their communities.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.