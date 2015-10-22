CHP Names Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Summerland

Advice

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a 27-year-old Carpinteria woman who suffered fatal injuries over the weekend when she collided with two big-rigs parked along Highway 101 in Summerland.

Maria Patricia Mitropanopoulos was driving south on the freeway at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when her minivan drifted from the right-hand lane on Ortega Hill, just north of the Evans Avenue exit ramp, according to witness accounts.

The CHP said the 2000 Toyota Sienna struck the left side of a Peterbilt semi truck parked on the wide right shoulder, then collided with the rear of another Peterbilt truck parked in front of the first.

The Ortega Hill shoulder is a frequent stopping point for tractor-trailers, and many big-rigs caught in Friday’s hours-long traffic jam had pulled over to wait for the congestion to clear.

“The vehicle spun across the freeway in a clockwise direction and subsequently collided into the metal guardrail in the center median,” CHP Sgt. Jim Richards said.

Mitropanopoulos was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died of her injuries, Richards said.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services reportedly was called in to take care of a small dog that survived the crash.

