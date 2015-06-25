CHP Offers ‘Age Well Drive Smart’ Class Geared Toward Seniors

The Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol has announced there are openings available for the next Age Well Drive Smart class scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Anyone who is interested in enrolling for this free one-time, two-hour class, geared toward senior drivers, can make reservations by calling the Buellton CHP area office at 805.688.5551. The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office at 166 Industrial Way in Buellton.
Age Well Drive Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect senior drivers in a way no other program does. Some of the topics of this class include:
» Collision avoidance techniques
» Collision causing elements
» Driver responsibilities
For reservations, information or questions, please contact the Buellton CHP office at 805.688.5551.
— John Ortega is a public information officer for the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.