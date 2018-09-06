CHP Offers Start Smart Teen Driver Class

A teenager is killed in a traffic accident collision every four hours nationwide. That equates to more than 1,870 teenagers killed each year. Another 184,000 teenagers are injured in traffic collisions.

These deaths and injuries can be substantially reduced or prevented by eliminating high-risk driving behaviors through education. The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Start Smart program can help prevent these tragedies.

The Start Smart program focuses on providing comprehensive traffic safety education classes for teenagers and their parents.

Locally, the Start Smart class will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. It is about two hours long.

Revised by the CHP in 2014, Start Smart employs innovative techniques to capture the attention of teens and parents, providing a lasting experience.

The curriculum includes information on collisions statistics, teen driver and passenger behaviors, graduated driver license laws, cultural changes in today’s society, and the need for stronger parental involvement in a teenager’s driving experience.

“A driver license comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Start Smart prepares new drivers and their parents for the challenges that lie ahead.

“Ultimately, the goal is to save lives by producing safe drivers through education.”

Parents and teenagers can sign up for the Start Smart class by calling 805-967-1234.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.