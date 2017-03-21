CHP Officer Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 south of Buellton.
Officer Adam Hrehor was southbound north of Highway 1 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his CHP Crown Victoria patrol vehicle, according to Officer John Ortega.
The vehicle slid off the roadway, and its right side subsequently struck a tree, causing it to spin around and come to rest against a second tree, Ortega said.
Hrehor was taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Ortega said.
