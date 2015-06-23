Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

CHP Officer Injured After Bull Escapes in Buellton

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | June 23, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

An encounter with a bull on the side of Highway 101 north of Jonata Park Road sent a California Highway Patrol officer to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was originally reported at 1 p.m. as involving a large bull with horns walking along the right shoulder of the roadway, according to emergency dispatch reports.

"According to the owner of the animal, the bull had been acting aggressively all morning and had broken through three fences and made its way on to the freeway," Officer John Ortega said.

The owner of the escaped bull expressed his concern for the safety of passing motorists due to the animal’s aggressive behavior and requested the CHP "dispatch" the animal due to its aggressive nature and proximity to the roadway.

A CHP officer located the bull on the hillside, just above the highway, and shot the animal, striking it and knocking it down.

"As the officer attempted to confirm the animal was deceased and no longer a threat to the public, the animal got up and bolted towards the officer striking him and knocking him down the hillside," Ortega said. 

The bull continued onto the northbound lanes of Highway 101 and the injured officer fired several more rounds striking the animal and delivering a fatal shot.

Traffic along the highway was interrupted to avoid anyone colliding with the bull or being struck by bullets and while the bull's owner removed the carcass, according to the CHP.

The injured officer, whose name wasn't released, was taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Ortega said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

