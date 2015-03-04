Driver in Alleged DUI Crash Showed Signs of Intoxication, CHP Officer Testifies

Officer Cliff Powers recalls responding to the scene of the Santa Ynez Valley collision that critically injured teacher Jennifer Clark, who later died

The California Highway Patrol officer who investigated a Santa Ynez Valley crash that critically injured a local woman who later died in 2012 said he smelled alcohol in the van and on the driver.

Officer Cliff Powers testified Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Maria trial of Benjamin Bettencourt, 39, who is charged in connection with the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang.

His passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Clark, died from her injuries several days after the crash. She taught adaptive physical education in the valley and coached volleyball.

At the scene the night of the crash, Powers said, he detected an odor of alcohol in the van, but added that could have been attributed to the passenger or an open container in the vehicle so he talked to the driver.

“As I began talking to him I did smell alcohol on his breath,” Powers said of his encounter with Bettencourt at the scene of the crash.

Powers also said Bettencourt denied being diabetic and claimed he was fine.

When the CHP officer asked, Bettencourt said he last ate food the day before the crash.

“Did he say anything about eating rice with soy sauce?” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy asked.

“No,” Powers said, providing similar answers to questions about whether Bettencourt mentioned sushi or potatoes.

Earlier in the trial, Bettencourt’s attorney, Darryl Genis, asked CHP officers whether they knew recently consumed white bread, rice and soy sauce reportedly can be mistaken for alcohol in preliminary breath-screening testing equipment.

Powers said he noted several signs of intoxication, including Bettencourt's red and watery eyes, heavy speech, lethargy and slow responses.

“I also detected an odor of alcoholic beverage on this breath,” Powers said.

Bettencourt told the CHP officer that he was driving at the time of the crash, and never mentioned that night his later claims that Clark grabbed the steering wheel.

The prosecutor has contended Bettencourt created various explanations for the crash in the weeks afterward.

Earlier Wednesday, testimony focused on CHP officers’ records regarding tests to calibrate the equipment used to conduct field sobriety tests.

Jeanne Malone, a retired CHP officer, testified about calibration of the equipment used to conduct the field sobriety test.

“I wasn’t required to calibrate it every year so I didn’t,” she said, adding that she regularly conducted accuracy tests on the equipment.

Genis has contested various aspects of both the breath test and blood tests that allegedly showed Bettencourt’s blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit of 0.08.

Legal battles and repeated objections continue to extend the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial.

“We’re wasting more time doing this than we are listening to witnesses,” Judge Rogelio Flores told the attorneys at one point Wednesday.

Bettencourt is charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher in addition to a pair of enhancements of causing great bodily injury.

This is the second fatal crash involving Bettencourt, who is a paraplegic due to the 1998 accident where he also was driving. That crash killed 18-year-old Lesley Alejo

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.