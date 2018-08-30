CHP Operation Steps Up Push for Pedestrian Safety

Working to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol recently conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists and pedestrians who failed to yield the right of way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.

Pedestrian safety is a key issue in the community, and the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws.

A pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted Aug. 28, on Constellation Road at Aldebaran Avenue focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws.

As a result, 16 citations and two warnings were issued, and numerous people were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety.

The CHP urges community members to follow basic safe practices:

» Drivers should watch for and yield the right of way to pedestrians.

» Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.

» Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s against the law and dangerous for those crossing the street.

» Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

» Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing.

Having the right of way does not prevent a pedestrian from being injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Pedestrians don’t have armor.

» Pedestrians should wear brightly colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking when it is dark out. Be visible.

Committed to doing its part to keep the community safe, the CHP urges everyone to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Traffic safety is everyone's responsibility.

For more information, contact the CHP Buellton's public information officer R. Larson at 805-688-5551.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Joel Asmussen for Buellton California Highway Patrol.