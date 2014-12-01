CHP Partners with Walgreens for CHiPs for Kids Holiday Toy Drive

The California Highway Patrol has once again partnered up with our friends at Walgreens Pharmacy for our annual CHiPs for Kids holiday toy drive.

The CHP will be at Walgreens on South Broadway in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 5 collecting toys for children in need within our local communities.

The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Walgreens Pharmacy at 2399 S. Broadway in Santa Maria and to help us make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.

Walgreens Pharmacy will be offering a 15 percent discount to anyone who purchases a toy from the store and donates it to CHiPs for Kids. Come out, say hello, grab a candy cane and help us celebrate the season of giving.

— Craig Carrier is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.