CHP Pursuit on Highway 101 Ends in Driver’s Arrest

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | March 26, 2014 | 8:08 a.m.

A police pursuit Tuesday on Highway 101 from Gaviota State Beach to Los Carneros Road in Goleta ended in the arrest of a Santa Ana woman.

The California Highway Patrol received a report about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of a driver swerving and nearly colliding with another vehicle on northbound Highway 101 north of Mariposa Reina, according to CHP spokesman Jonathan Gutierrez.

According to CHP, the vehicle turned around at Gaviota State Beach and headed southbound in an unsafe manner.

Gutierrez said officers positioned their fully marked patrol vehicles behind a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla on southbound Highway 101 south of Refugio Road. They observed the driver proceed in an unsafe manner and initiated an enforcement stop, but the driver failed to yield and fled from the pursuing officers.

Gutierrez said that after the driver disobeyed orders given over a public address system, officers used a spike strip, which punctured all four tires of the Corolla, and the driver pulled onto the shoulder of Highway 101 north of Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Kathryn Elizabeth Lafazan of Santa Ana was arrested, and officers conducted a DUI investigation.

