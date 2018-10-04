Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 9:38 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

CHP Regional Campaign Targets Impaired Motorists

By Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol | October 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

SAFE ON ALL ROADS REGIONAL CAMPAIGN AGAINST IMPAIRED DRIVERS

In an effort to save lives from traffic collisions attributed to impaired drivers, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara and Buellton area offices will use a federal grant to conduct a regional campaign in Santa Barbara County.

The project started Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30.
 
The CHP Santa Barbara and Buellton areas are deploying officers on enhanced enforcement patrols for impaired drivers, particularly on Hwy. 101, State routes 154, 192 and 246; and problematic roadways within the CHP’s Santa Barbara Area and Buellton Area jurisdictions, such as Hollister Avenue, Ballard Canyon Road, and Via Real.

“Keeping the motoring public safe is our number one priority,” said CHP Capt. Cindy Pontes, commander of the Santa Barbara Area office.

“Please help us keep our community safe by not getting behind the wheel after you have been drinking or using any marijuana products,” Pontes said.

“This grant will allow for enhanced enforcement of our traffic laws and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” she said.

According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 77 people were injured and killed in traffic collisions involving impaired drivers on CHP jurisdictional roadways in both area jurisdictions between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016.

This CHP safety campaign also includes a community-based task force and public awareness and education to help reinforce the dangers of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While alcohol remains the worst offender for DUI crashes, the CHP supports the new effort from OTS that aims to drive awareness that DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.

Prescription medications and marijuana can also be impairing by themselves, or in combination with alcohol, and can result in a DUI arrest.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.

 

