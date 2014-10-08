CHP Releases Name of Lompoc Man Killed Near Buellton

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a 45-year-old Lompoc man killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident west of Buellton.

Luis G. Arrelano, 46, died at the scene of the wreck on Highway 246 east of Domingos Road, said CHP Officer John Ortega.

Arrelano was a passenger in a 1999 Chevy Suburban that was eastbound on Highway 246 shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

For unknown reasons, driver David Martinez, 27, of Lompoc allowed the right wheels of the Suburban to leave the roadway and travel onto the dirt shoulder, Ortega said.

The vehicle rolled over, and Arrelano, who was sitting in the right rear seat and not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Ortega said.

Martinez suffered moderate injuries in the crash, while David Herrerra, 29, of Lompoc, another passenger, had minor injuries, Ortega said.

"Intoxication as a factor to this collision is being investigated," Ortega said, adding that no charges had been filed.

