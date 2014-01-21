CHP Releases Name of Driver Killed in Rollover Wreck

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the man who was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle, rollover accident east of Santa Maria.

William D. Rogers, 24, of Santa Maria died after his white Chevy pickup ran off the road and landed on its roof in a farm field,the CHP said.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, county firefighters — along with sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol — responded to a report of an accident at Clark Avenue and Dominion Road, according to Engineer Russ Sechler of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Investigation showed that the pickup was eastbound on Clark at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at a stop sign on Dominion, traveled up an embankment, and launched up and over a fence, landing on its nose and flipping over, the CHP said.

Rogers was declared dead at the scene, Sechler said.

It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, pending toxicology tests, the CHP said.

