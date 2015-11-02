Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CHP Releases Name Of Lompoc Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | November 2, 2015 | 9:31 a.m.

The Lompoc Pizza Garden is hosting a benefit Monday to help raise money for the family of a man killed last week in a motorcycle accident.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that Anthony Terrones, 22, of Lompoc died Friday in a Highway 101 crash near Gaviota. 

Lompoc Pizza Garden, 1017 North H St., will donate 50 percent of the price of all large pizzas purchased Monday to help with funeral expenses.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to accept donations for costs of the funeral.

Terrones was riding a Honda motorcycle at a high speed when he came up behind a Chevy Impala driven by John A. Hertz, 55, of Helendale, California, according to the CHP. 

The Honda rider struck the back of the Impala and was ejected from his motorcycle, landing in the roadway, the CHP said.

Jaime Jimenez, 21, of Lompoc, was riding behind on a Yamaha motorcycle, also at a high rate of speed, and struck the injured rider, then lost control and slid into the median, the CHP said.

Terrones was critically injured, and despite CPR being performed, was declared dead at the scene.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

