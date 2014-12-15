CHP Releases Name of Nipomo Man Killed in Wreck

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the Nipomo man who was killed over the weekend in a crash on Highway 166 near New Cuyama.

Nicholas Ventura, 21, was driving westbound on Highway 166, east of Kirschenmann Road, at about 5:50 a.m., when for unknown reasons his 2013 Kia Rio drifted into the eastbound lanes and into the path of a big-rig, according to the CHP.

The Volvo tractor-trailer tried to take evasive action, but the Kia slammed into the left side of the semi, then overturned and came to rest on the north shoulder of the roadway, the CHP said.

Ventura was not wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured, the CHP said.

The truck driver, Amber Jubenville, 33, of Flint, Michigan, was not hurt.

