CHP Releases Name of Pedestrian Killed Near Lompoc

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a 64-year-old pedestrian who died earlier this month after he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 246 on the eastern edge of Lompoc.

The victim in the April 6 accident was David Decker of Lompoc, according to CHP Officer John Ortega.

The driver of a Ford F-150, Kevin Rounds, 35, of Lompoc, told investigators he hit a pedestrian who had run out from the bushes along Highway 246 near Sweeney Road at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Rounds was eastbound on Highway 246 when his truck hit Decker, who was wearing dark clothing while walking partially in the eastbound lane of the highway, CHP Officer Cliff Powers said.

Rounds was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

Decker was declared dead at the scene.

