CHP Releases Name of Pedestrian Killed Near Los Alamos Last Week

The pedestrian killed after being struck by a car near Los Alamos has been identified as Ryan Martin Radcliffe, 40, of Lompoc, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The incident was reported at approximately 10 p.m. Feb. 14 on Highway 135 near Bell Street, the CHP said.

Driver William J. Meiborg, 43, of Santa Maria, was eastbound in a black 2002 Saturn sedan at approximately 55 mph when he encountered a man walking in the westbound lane.

The driver veered to avoid the pedestrian but suddenly the man ran toward the vehicle, hit the side of the car and fell to the ground, the CHP said.

Meiborg drove the vehicle off the road and it ended up in a ditch, according to the CHP.

The Lompoc man, who originally was identified as 39 years old, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash, the CHP said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff's Department responded to the incident in addition to the CHP.

