CHP Releases Name of Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota

The California Highway Patrol has released the name of a 57-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Gaviota.

​The victim was identified as Oudinarath Sang of Buellton.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Highway 1.

Sang's vehicle crashed through the guardrail and ended up off the roadway, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Sang, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

Light rain was reported falling in the area at the time of the crash, but it was not known if that was a contributing factor.

