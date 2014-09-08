CHP Releases Names of Women Killed in Highway 154 Crash

The California Highway Patrol has released the names of two Santa Maria women who were killed Saturday in a wreck on Highway 154 in Los Olivos.

They were identified as Olivia R. Sandiego, 58, who was the driver of a 2004 Toyota sedan that collided head-on with a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup, and her passenger, Carmelita Conner, 64, the California Highway Patrol said.

Both women were declared dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 154, just west of Foxen Canyon Road, the CHP said.

Two other people were seriously injured in the crash.

The Toyota was eastbound on Highway 154 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over into the opposing lane and slammed into the westbound pickup, the CHP said.

The driver of the pickup, John Gil, 46, and his passenger, Heidi Gil, 45, both of Reseda, suffered major injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Details on their conditions were not available.

The third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was westbound behind the pickup, and ran off the roadway to avoid the collision, striking a tree, the CHP said.

That driver, E. Gutierrez, 44, of Nipomo, was uninjured, the CHP said.

