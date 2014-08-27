CHP Schedules ‘Start Smart’ Driving Class in Buellton

The Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol has announced there are openings available for the next Start Smart classes scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters (ages 15 to 20) for this free one-time, two-hour class can make reservations by calling the Buellton CHP area office at 805.688.5551.

The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office at 166 Industrial Way in Buellton.

Start Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect new drivers in a way no other program does. Start Smart speaks directly to the newly licensed drivers and their parents/guardians.

Some of the topics of this class include collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities, local collision trends and a viewing of Red Asphalt V. This 15-minute film emphasizes the necessity to drive responsibly and the consequences drivers face when they don’t.

— Officer John Ortega represents the California Highway Patrol in Buellton.