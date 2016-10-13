CHP Seeking Help Investigating Fatal Highway 166 Collision

Jerald B. Holman, 36, of Bakersfield faces two second-degree murder charges in crash that killed 2 children

The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a collision on Highway 166 last month that left two children dead and six people injured.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 — Labor Day — to the crash on westbound Highway 166, just west of Cottonwood Canyon.

A 2008 red Toyota Camry swerved into oncoming traffic after taking a curve at a “rapid speed,” the CHP said.

A 2013 Black Chevrolet Equinox collided with the left rear of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to go airborne and overturn several times.

Two children in the back of the Toyota — Fabious Foreman, 7, and his sister, Zaniah Coleman, 4 — were ejected from the car and declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Jerald B. Holman, 36, of Bakersfield, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was arrested in September on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.

Holman has been charged by San Luis Obispo County prosecutors with two second-degree murder charges and six other counts in connection with the crash.

He also has been charged with "great bodily injury" enhancements for each of the six people seriously hurt in the crash, and an enhancement that alleges he injured multiple victims.

Remaining charges include a count of felony child endangerment for each of the two children riding in the car Holman was driving, and a misdemeanor count of being an unlicensed driver.

He was being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who may have seen the red Toyota Camry driving or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact California Highway Patrol, Santa Maria Area, at 805.349.8728.

"We are just seeking additional witnesses to the erratic driving before the crash," CHP Officer Matthew Kenny told Noozhawk.

No new information involving the collision has been released, Kenny said.

