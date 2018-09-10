Monday, September 10 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

CHP, Sheriff’‘s Deputies Involved in High-Speed Chase on Southbound Highway 101

Pursuit of stolen white pickup truck began in Buellton; suspect arrested after crash on Santa Barbara's Westside

High-speed chase on Highway 101

The CHP and sheriff's deputies pursue a white pickup truck, in fast lane, on Highway 101 approaching Goleta. The chase ended with a collision at Mission and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara, where the driver fled on foot. He was captured a short time later. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Suspect in high-speed chase taken into custody.

A suspect is taken into custody on Santa Barbara's Westside Monday evening following a high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Buellton. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

White pickup being pursued on Highway 101

The CHP and sheriff's deputies were pursuing a white pickup truck on Highway 101 approaching Goleta. The chase ended with a collision at Mission and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara, where the driver fled on foot. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

White pickup that was chased on Highway 101 after collision on Mission Street in Santa Barbara.

The CHP and sheriff's deputies were pursuing a white pickup truck on Highway 101 approaching Goleta. The chase ended with a collision at Mission and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara, where the driver fled on foot. He was captured a short time later. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:55 p.m. | September 10, 2018 | 6:37 p.m.
A suspect is taken into custody on Santa Barbara’s Westside Monday evening following a high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Buellton. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Law enforcement officers were involved Monday evening in a high-speed chase on southbound Highway 101 that began in Buellton and ended on Santa Barbara's Westside.

The vehicle being pursued by the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies was a white pickup truck that reportedly was stolen out of Hanford in Kings County.

The chase, which at times reached speeds of 100 mph, continued through Goleta and into Santa Barbara, where the pickup driver exited at Mission Street and was involved in a collision at San Pascual Street, according to emergency radio traffic.

The driver then fled on foot, and law enforcement set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit in the search.

A suspect, whose name was not available, was taken into custody in the area of San Pascual and Islay streets, according to radio traffic.

In the course of making the arrest, a CHP officer was bitten by the K-9, and sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The CHP and sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a white pickup truck on Highway 101 approaching Goleta. The chase ended with a collision at Mission and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara, where the driver fled on foot.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

