Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

CHP Still Looking for Answers in Highway 101 Wreck that Killed Orange County Woman

Investigators say flatbed truck crossed over median and struck Brea woman's pickup, but are still probing why vehicle swerved

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 18, 2013 | 9:15 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine why a flatbed truck and trailer swerved across a highway median west of Goleta last month, slamming into a pickup traveling in the opposite direction and killing its driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lois Campbell, 64, of Brea, who was driving the 2007 Ford pickup, was declared dead at the scene, and her passenger, her 68-year-old husband, Tom, suffered major injuries, the CHP reported.

Campbell was southbound on Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Ranch on July 9 when a northbound 2008 International Durastar hauling agricultural containers veered across a vegetated median and collided with her vehicle.

Investigators have concluded that the flatbed — driven by  Sergio Garcilazo, 51, of Santa Maria — "made an unsafe turning movement," according to CHP Officer Jim Hoskins.

However, what precipitated that movement remains under investigation, said Hoskins, who added that a definitive cause likely will be released early next month.

"All we know for sure is that in fact he did make an unsafe turning movement," Hoskins told Noozhawk.

Garcilazo, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, told investigators at the scene that his brakes locked up, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki, but the CHP would not confirm that.

Garcilazo was driving the flatbed for Greenheart Farms in Arroyo Grande.

Thus far, Garcilazo has not been cited or charged in the accident, Hoskins said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 