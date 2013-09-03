CHP to Accept Applications for Cadet Candidates During Three-Day Period

The California Highway Patrol will accept applications in September from individuals interested in a career as a CHP officer.

The CHP is looking to hire cadets from a pool of applicants to fill vacant officer positions throughout the state.

“Working for the California Highway Patrol is about making a commitment to public service and improving the wellbeing of our state,” California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Kelly said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization that makes California communities safer while providing for the greater good.”

“The CHP is one of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “This is your opportunity to serve among California’s finest while providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security to the people of California.”

Applications will only be accepted online during a three-day period beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. This brief application period marks the second time in three years the CHP has accepted applications. Those interested in applying, or seeking additional information, should click here.

“CHP is recruiting highly qualified men and women for the position of cadet,” Farrow said. “Broad-based, inclusive recruitment efforts are under way to attract a workforce representative of the diverse communities we serve.”

Minimum qualifications for candidates include: must be 20 to 35 years old, a U.S. citizen, have no felony convictions and be a high school graduate. Each applicant will be required to complete the entire testing process, including a written test, a physical ability test, an appraisal panel interview, a background investigation, a medical/vision evaluation and a psychological evaluation.

Applicants who tested after Jan. 1 and passed the written exam will be eligible to waive the written examination for this testing cycle. Applicants who are eligible to waive must still apply during the three-day application period.

An applicant study guide and practice test can be found online by clicking here. Be sure to visit the CHP’s recruitment Facebook page by clicking here.

— Craig Carrier is an officer for the California Highway Patrol.