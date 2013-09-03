Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

CHP to Accept Applications for Cadet Candidates During Three-Day Period

By Craig Carrier for the California Highway Patrol | September 3, 2013 | 9:19 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol will accept applications in September from individuals interested in a career as a CHP officer.

The CHP is looking to hire cadets from a pool of applicants to fill vacant officer positions throughout the state.

“Working for the California Highway Patrol is about making a commitment to public service and improving the wellbeing of our state,” California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Kelly said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization that makes California communities safer while providing for the greater good.”

“The CHP is one of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “This is your opportunity to serve among California’s finest while providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security to the people of California.”

Applications will only be accepted online during a three-day period beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. This brief application period marks the second time in three years the CHP has accepted applications. Those interested in applying, or seeking additional information, should click here.

“CHP is recruiting highly qualified men and women for the position of cadet,” Farrow said. “Broad-based, inclusive recruitment efforts are under way to attract a workforce representative of the diverse communities we serve.”

Minimum qualifications for candidates include: must be 20 to 35 years old, a U.S. citizen, have no felony convictions and be a high school graduate. Each applicant will be required to complete the entire testing process, including a written test, a physical ability test, an appraisal panel interview, a background investigation, a medical/vision evaluation and a psychological evaluation.

Applicants who tested after Jan. 1 and passed the written exam will be eligible to waive the written examination for this testing cycle. Applicants who are eligible to waive must still apply during the three-day application period.

An applicant study guide and practice test can be found online by clicking here. Be sure to visit the CHP’s recruitment Facebook page by clicking here.

— Craig Carrier is an officer for the California Highway Patrol.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 