CHP to Conduct Sobriety/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Santa Barbara

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety/driver's license checkpoint on Friday, July 20 in the Santa Barbara city limits.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them that a sobriety checkpoint is ahead. Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained for only a few moments while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint and checks their driver's license.

CHP sobriety checkpoints are conducted in accordance with the guidelines for checkpoint operations outlined in the California Supreme Court decision, Ingersoll vs. Palmer.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard (such as every third, fifth or 10th vehicle) to ensure objectivity.

Placing checkpoints on roads identified with DUI problems and detaining drivers for a very limited time helps ensure that the CHP conforms to the guidelines. Checkpoints tend to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road, even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically. A major value of checkpoints is their psychological influence. The news media are advised well in advance whenever a checkpoint is planned, since extensive publicity is also viewed as a legal safeguard.

The checkpoint will be operated from 9:15 p.m. to 3:15 a.m. The CHP will generate an email and/or fax notification detailing the location of the checkpoint about two hours before the start.

— Jon Gutierrez is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.