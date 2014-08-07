CHP to Hold ‘Start Smart’ Driving Class in Goleta

The California Highway Patrol’s Start Smart program is a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 to 19 and their parents or guardians.

CHP officers discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seat belt usage, etc.

Testimonies are provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest “Red Asphalt” video, which chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions. The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

The next Start Smart class is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 5333 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Teen drivers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The class will be held in the Ashton Education Center.

To sign up, call the Santa Barbara Area CHP office at 805.967.1234.

California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions that they are involved in, although they represent only 4 percent of the state’s licensed drivers. California has the second-highest fatality rate involving drivers ages 15 to 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and we hope this program can reduce the death toll,” CHP Capt. Marty Maples said.

Teenagers average twice as many accidents as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen accident rate per mile four times that of adults.

If you are under 18 years of age, your risk of a fatal accident is about 2.5 times that of the average driver and your risk of an injury accident is three times higher than the average driver.

— Jonathan Gutierrez is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.