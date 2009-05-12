CHP to Offer Spanish-Language ‘Start Smart’ Program

Driver safety class targets new and would-be teen drivers between 15 and 19 years of age, as well as their parents

The California Highway Patrol’s Start Smart program is a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers between the age of 15-19, their parents and guardians.

For the first time, the class will be taught in Spanish, and a version of the “Red Asphalt” safety video will be shown in Spanish, as well.

In the class, CHP officers discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seatbelt usage and more issues that new drivers face. In addition, during the class, officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens provide testimonies.

The Start Smart program is designed to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

The next Start Smart class will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, 2707 State St. To sign up, call the Santa Barbara area CHP office at 805.967.1234. Participating teen drivers must be accompanied in the class by a parent or guardian, according to the CHP.

Research shows that California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions in which they are involved, although teensn represent just 4 percdent of the state’s licensed drivers. This state has the second highest fatality rate involving drivers between the ages of 15 and 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket, according to the CHP.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and we hope this program can reduce the death toll,” said CHP Captain Jeff Sgobba. Teenagers average twice as many accidents as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen accident rate per mile four times that of adults.

Therefore, teen drivers under the age of 18 face the risk of a fatal accident about 2.5 times more than that of the average driver, and their risk of an injury accident is three times higher than the average driver.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

