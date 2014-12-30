CHP’s New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Wednesday

The California Highway Patrol is urging motorists to start the new year on the right path by celebrating responsibly.

If the night’s events include alcohol, make the smart choice and designate a driver before the celebrating begins.

The CHP will be ringing in the new year on the roadway with motorists as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

“New Year’s Eve is celebrated around the world, signifying the beginning of a new year,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “Start the new year by doing the right thing: Designate a sober driver or have a plan in place for a sober ride before the celebration starts.”

During last year’s New Year’s MEP, 14 people were killed in collisions statewide. In addition, CHP officers arrested more than 450 people for driving under the influence throughout the 30-hour traffic safety effort.

This holiday season, the CHP joins with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” education and enforcement campaign. In addition, the public is encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they suspect another driver of being under the influence. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with the location, make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle, and any other pertinent information.

“The focused enforcement period is aimed at reducing the number of tragedies on our roadways over the holiday weekend,” Farrow said. “With all the available transportation methods to choose from on New Year’s Eve, there is no excuse to drive under the influence behind the wheel of a vehicle. Designate a sober driver, take a taxi, or use public transportation to make it a safe night for everyone on the road.”

— Fran Clader represents the California Highway Patrol.