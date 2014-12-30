Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

CHP’s New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Wednesday

By Fran Clader for the California Highway Patrol | December 30, 2014 | 9:21 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is urging motorists to start the new year on the right path by celebrating responsibly.

If the night’s events include alcohol, make the smart choice and designate a driver before the celebrating begins.

The CHP will be ringing in the new year on the roadway with motorists as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

“New Year’s Eve is celebrated around the world, signifying the beginning of a new year,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “Start the new year by doing the right thing: Designate a sober driver or have a plan in place for a sober ride before the celebration starts.”

During last year’s New Year’s MEP, 14 people were killed in collisions statewide. In addition, CHP officers arrested more than 450 people for driving under the influence throughout the 30-hour traffic safety effort.

This holiday season, the CHP joins with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” education and enforcement campaign. In addition, the public is encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they suspect another driver of being under the influence. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with the location, make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle, and any other pertinent information.

“The focused enforcement period is aimed at reducing the number of tragedies on our roadways over the holiday weekend,” Farrow said. “With all the available transportation methods to choose from on New Year’s Eve, there is no excuse to drive under the influence behind the wheel of a vehicle. Designate a sober driver, take a taxi, or use public transportation to make it a safe night for everyone on the road.”

— Fran Clader represents the California Highway Patrol.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 