Track & Field

Chris Aichinger Sets SBCC Pole Vault Record

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 31, 2017 | 9:04 p.m.

Chris Aichinger broke the SBCC school record in the pole vault on Friday and then raised the bar a little higher in the WSC Coastal men’s track and field meet at Cuesta College.

The freshman from Santa Ynez High broke George Bowman’s 2001 record of 4.64 meters with a 4.65 clearance. He had the bar raised to 4.83 meters (15-10 1/8) and cleared that on his second attempt to win the pole vault competition and set a new school record.
Aichinger failed to clear 4.88 meters. His 4.83 clearance is No. 7 in the state this year.

Edward Jones won the shot put with a 13.65 heave and was second in the discus (41.33m). Cameron Shinn was second in the triple jump in a season-best 13.47m and fourth in the long jump at 6.27m.

The Vaqueros placed fifth in the six-team competition with 60 points. Moorpark won with 168 points and West L.A. was second with 136.

Alana Ochoa recorded two firsts and two seconds in the throws in the WSC Coastal women’s track and field meet.

Ochoa, a freshman from San Marcos High, heaved the hammer 38.93 meters (127 feet, 8¾ inches) to beat Alyssa Carrillo of Ventura by 2.71 meters. She threw the discus 38.92 meters, which was 5.75m better than the runner-up, Taylor Nevitt of Hancock (33.17).

Ochoa took second in the javelin (30.28m) and shot put (10.71). She accounted for 36 of her team’s 49 points.

West L.A. won the six-team meet with 187 points and Moorpark was second at 121. The Vaqueros were fifth with 49.

Tiffany Costello was second in the 1500 in a PR 4:49.96. Yuliana Garibay notched personal bests in the 1500 (6th, 5:08.28) and 3000 (7 th, 11:33.87). Carolin Bothe had a 1-second PR in the 400 (1:02.83) and a PR in the 200 (28.01).
 

