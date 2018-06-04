Chris Ballinger to Work His Magic in Family Performances at Local Libraries

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents local and accomplished magician Chris Ballinger.

Ballinger has been performing magic professionally for more than 15 years and has performed at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a showplace for some of the greatest magicians in the world.

This imaginative and innovative magic show will be presented at all branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, and is best for children ages 3 and up.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to a performance at their local library. Dates and performance times are:

» Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Goleta Library, 3:30 p.m. (500 N. Fairview Ave.)

» Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Montecito Library, 4 p.m. (1469 E. Valley Road)

» Thursday, Jan. 23 at Carpinteria Library, 10:30 a.m. (5141 Carpinteria Ave.)

» Thursday, Jan. 23 at Central Library, 3:30 p.m. (40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara)

» Friday, Jan. 24 at Eastside Library, 10:30 a.m. (1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara)

» Saturday, Jan. 25 at Solvang Library, 2 p.m. (1745 Mission Drive)

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Visit the library system’s website by clicking here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara public libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.