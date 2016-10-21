Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Chris Baxter Named President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

By Nancy Woods for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | October 21, 2016 | 12:09 p.m.

Chris Baxter has been inducted as the new president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Baxter has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise since 2001. Previously, he has volunteered in numerous leadership roles including director of vocational service, director of international service, club project leadership, and member of the District Polio Plus Committee.  

His international humanitarian work includes supporting Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE), cataract surgery clinics and Ciudad de los Niños children’s orphanage in Mexico. He participated in two National Immunization Day trips to India and Nigeria where he and his team immunized young children against the poliovirus.

Through a district grant, Baxter conceived and spearheaded the effort to provide 512 households, two health clinics and two schools in two rural Nicaraguan communities with in-home filters that now serve 2,250 residents with clean potable water.  
 
Baxter is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY. 
 
Prior to the sale of his high-tech company, Baxter was a founding business partner, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Nova Sensors. His company produced state-of-the-art infrared imaging sensors and high-performance, fully integrated camera systems. He is currently consulting.  
 
Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need, and promotes peace. Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985.

The club meets weekly at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. For more information, call 967-2864.

— Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 