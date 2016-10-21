Chris Baxter Named President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

Chris Baxter has been inducted as the new president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Baxter has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise since 2001. Previously, he has volunteered in numerous leadership roles including director of vocational service, director of international service, club project leadership, and member of the District Polio Plus Committee.

His international humanitarian work includes supporting Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE), cataract surgery clinics and Ciudad de los Niños children’s orphanage in Mexico. He participated in two National Immunization Day trips to India and Nigeria where he and his team immunized young children against the poliovirus.

Through a district grant, Baxter conceived and spearheaded the effort to provide 512 households, two health clinics and two schools in two rural Nicaraguan communities with in-home filters that now serve 2,250 residents with clean potable water.



Baxter is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY.



Prior to the sale of his high-tech company, Baxter was a founding business partner, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Nova Sensors. His company produced state-of-the-art infrared imaging sensors and high-performance, fully integrated camera systems. He is currently consulting.



Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need, and promotes peace. Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985.

The club meets weekly at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. For more information, call 967-2864.

— Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.