Chris, Bob Emmons Honored with LifeChronicles’ Father Virgil Cordano Award

Philanthropic couple recognized for ‘remarkable lives,’ long-standing impacts on Santa Barbara community

Civic leaders Chris and Bob Emmons recently were honored with LifeChronicles’ Fourth Annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award at a fundraiser at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Civic leaders Chris and Bob Emmons recently were honored with LifeChronicles’ Fourth Annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award at a fundraiser at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | March 19, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

LifeChronicles recently rolled out the red carpet in an Oscar-themed celebration for Santa Barbara philanthropists and civic leaders Christine and Robert Emmons. The couple was honored at the nonprofit organization’s Fourth Annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award ceremony held at The Fess Parker.

The Emmonses personify the idea of “Remarkable Lives” that, in the words of the late and beloved Father Virgil Cordano, is “the greatest gift that anyone can give to the world.”

The mission of LifeChronicles is to help families heal and connect by videotaping the life stories of an elderly family member or a seriously ill loved one.

“We have been involved with LifeChronicles for five to six years,” Chris Emmons told Noozhawk. “The organization helped us with my mother, as well as Robert’s sister. It’s a wonderful organization.”

The award was presented by last year’s honorees, Gerd and Pete Jordano.

“The Emmonses’ strong sense of caring and financial support has made significant positive impact in the community,” Gerd Jordano said.

After the evening’s auctions, a gourmet dinner, the Sweetheart Dance and the awards ceremony, LifeChronicles board vice chairwoman Ashley Parker-Snider closed the event with special words of gratitude.

Major sponsors included the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Emmons family, The Fess Parker-A Doubletree by Hilton Resort, UC Santa Barbara Foundation, Mosher Foundation, Keith Berry, Ashley Parker-Snider, Montecito Bank & Trust, Gerd and Pete Jordano, the Rusack family, Dr. Julie Taguchi, Bryant & Sons Ltd., Joanne Holderman, Betty and Stan Hatch, and many others.

Bob Emmons is a poet, philosopher and sculptor who has collected art for most of his life. He is a former CEO of several leading publicly traded companies, an international business consultant and speaker, university professor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author of seven books, including five of poetry. Currently, he is exploring his own creativity as a sculptor of contemporary bronze pieces while working in the studio of Aris Demetrios

A volunteer leader in many local and international charities, Chris Emmons has enjoyed several varied occupations herself, including a financial executive, radio and television talk show host, pilot and philanthropist. Her lifelong interest in flying prompted her to earn a helicopter license as well as a fixed-wing instrument rating to go along with her cherished role as pilot of the family TBM turboprop as the family pilot for many years. She currently develops and manages commercial and residential property in Hawaii.

Father Virgil Cordano, who died in 2008 at age 89, served the community for more than 50 years as pastor of St. Barbara Parish at the venerable Santa Barbara Mission. The annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Award is intended to provide a lasting memorial of his life via LifeChronicles’ video recordings that offer so much meaning to families facing challenging circumstances and loss.

Click here for more information about LifeChronicles, or call 805.682.3411. Click here to make an online donation.

