Chris Brown to Lead Production, Planning Operations for The Thornhill Companies

By Lacey Fussel for The Thornhill Companies | March 8, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

Chris Brown, a valued member of The Thornhill Companies team, will be elevated from his position as director of winemaking to now take on the role as senior director for production planning and operations. 

Brown has led winemaking for Thornhill’s Turn Key Wine Brands, managing both Central Coast Wine Services and Paso Robles Wine Services.

Now in its fifth year, Turn Key Wine Brands’s portfolio continues to mature, with its breadth of planning and supply management needing expanding. 

With an unwavering eye for quality product and seamless processes, Brown will lead operational planning and build a strong foundation for future growth.

With a highly specialized skill set, Brown will take on his new role as an independent consultant, launching his new company Diligent Wines, LLC, with Turn Key Wine Brands as its proud first client.  

“We have a longstanding relationship with Chris, he’s brought an incredible amount of expertise to Turn Key Wine Brands, and there’s no question that he’s the man for the job,” said Stephen Miller, president and CEO of The Thornhill Companies. “We couldn’t be happier for his new venture, and we’re thrilled to be his first client.”

Brwon echoes the sentiment, “The Thornhill Companies and Turn Key Wine Brands contribute so much to the wine industry, and I’m honored to lead such an important part of the business for this great company and the Miller family.”

The Thornhill Companies, owned by the Miller family, includes Turn Key Wine Brands, Central Coast Wine Services, Paso Robles Wine Services and a portfolio of Central Coast vineyards comprising Solomon Hills Vineyards, French Camp Vineyards and the famed Bien Nacido Vineyards.

— Lacey Fussel represents The Thornhill Companies.

 

