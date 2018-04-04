Chris Casebeer, Former Athletic Round Table President, Passes Away

Chris Casebeer, a former president of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, passed away last week, Gene Deering, the current Round Table president, announced on Monday during the non-profit organization's press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Casebeer had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Casebeer played on the UCSB men's volleyball team that won a national championship in 1969.

His son, Jeremy, was star volleyball player at Santa Barbara High and went on to play collegiately at UCLA. He is currently a pro beach volleyball player on the AVP Tour.

After graduating from UCSB, Casebeer became a realtor in Santa Barbara and opened his own firm, Casebeer & Company on State Street.

He served on many community organizations.

Casebeer was a great supporter of local sports, and he was honored by the Round Table with the R.F. MacFarland Memorial Trophy in 2005.