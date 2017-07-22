Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Chris Janson Bringing Country Sound to Chumash Casino Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | July 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Chris Janson Click to view larger
Chris Janson

American country music singer and songwriter, Chris Janson, is coming to the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The Chumash Casino Resort is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Janson moved to Nashville immediately after high school hoping to accelerate his professional country music career.

In 2009, he co-wrote and recorded two duets with Holly Williams, which caught the attention of well-known record labels. He was signed to BNA Records later that year and released his debut single “Til a Woman Comes Along” the following year.

The chief editor of Roughstock, Matt Bjorke, gave the single a five-star rating and praised Janson for his vocals.

After leaving BNA in 2012, Janson’s stardom took off. He co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” single, played harmonica on Lee Brice’s track “Beer,” and wrote the title track to Justin Moore’s album Off the Beaten Path.

The following year, he signed to Bigger Picture Music Group and released “Better I Don’t,” which peaked at No. 40 on Country Airplay. He released one more single, “Cut Me Some Slack,” before the label closed in 2014.

Later that year, Janson signed with Columbus Records and released his first album Take It to the Bank which included “Til a Woman Comes Along” and other songs he had recorded while with BNA.

In early 2015, Janson self-released the single “Buy Me a Boat,” which became hia first Top 5 hit.

The Buy Me a Boat album was released in October 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on Country Airplay and No. 1 on Mediabase. The album also included popular singles “Power of Positive Drinkin” and “Holdin Her.”

Tickets for the Janson show are $35, $45 and $55. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 