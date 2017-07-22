Chris Janson Bringing Country Sound to Chumash Casino Resort

American country music singer and songwriter, Chris Janson, is coming to the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The Chumash Casino Resort is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Janson moved to Nashville immediately after high school hoping to accelerate his professional country music career.

In 2009, he co-wrote and recorded two duets with Holly Williams, which caught the attention of well-known record labels. He was signed to BNA Records later that year and released his debut single “Til a Woman Comes Along” the following year.

The chief editor of Roughstock, Matt Bjorke, gave the single a five-star rating and praised Janson for his vocals.

After leaving BNA in 2012, Janson’s stardom took off. He co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” single, played harmonica on Lee Brice’s track “Beer,” and wrote the title track to Justin Moore’s album Off the Beaten Path.

The following year, he signed to Bigger Picture Music Group and released “Better I Don’t,” which peaked at No. 40 on Country Airplay. He released one more single, “Cut Me Some Slack,” before the label closed in 2014.

Later that year, Janson signed with Columbus Records and released his first album Take It to the Bank which included “Til a Woman Comes Along” and other songs he had recorded while with BNA.

In early 2015, Janson self-released the single “Buy Me a Boat,” which became hia first Top 5 hit.

The Buy Me a Boat album was released in October 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on Country Airplay and No. 1 on Mediabase. The album also included popular singles “Power of Positive Drinkin” and “Holdin Her.”

Tickets for the Janson show are $35, $45 and $55. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.



