Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:36 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Chris Jones: Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts

By Chris Jones | November 6, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

A key goal of what we refer to as “estate planning” is to preserve a legacy for your family. How can you get as much of your estate as possible into the hands of your beneficiaries?

That means minimizing, if not eliminating, erosion from taxes and court-related fees. While there is uncertainty surrounding the future rates of gift and estate taxes, you may be tempted to put your plans on hold. But strategies exist to pass significant assets to your beneficiaries at little or no tax cost to you.

We have discussed many planning tools that leverage the gifting of assets to family members so as to minimize or avoid transfer taxes (gift and estate), such as family limited partnerships and personal residence trusts.

Another such strategy is the grantor retained annuity trust. By transferring assets now, future income and appreciation of those assets also escapes transfer taxes.

How it Works

A grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT) is a type of irrevocable trust in which the grantor transfers assets into a trust that the grantor creates. The grantor receives a fixed amount annuity from the trust for a number of years. At the end of the term, any remainder in the trust passes to the grantor’s beneficiaries, such as their children.

The grantor can create a GRAT without paying any gift tax on the remainder passing to the trust beneficiaries if the value of the annuity payments is equal to the value of the property contributed to the trust. The result is commonly known as aa “zeroed-out” GRAT.

The trust assets just needs to appreciate in value greater than the published rate set by the federal taxing authorities for loans interest between family members. If the assets grow enough in value, and the grantor remains alive for the term of the trust, the excess appreciation is transferred without any gift or estate tax!

Increasing Effectiveness

GRATs work best with a positive volatile market. Unlike normal investing strategies, these trusts pay out more by using concentrated portfolios and a short annuity term of typically two years.

A concentrated portfolio puts more volatility to work and increases the likelihood that the trust will have appreciation above the federal rate. Second, by structuring a short annuity term, if the assets did not appreciate enough this time, they can be “rolled” into another GRAT, i.e., the grantor sets up a series of overlapping short-term trusts, using the annuities received each year to fund the next GRAT.

Even if one GRAT fails to exceed the federal rate, leaving no excess for the beneficiaries, each new GRAT is a new opportunity. Even with just a few wins, the amount that goes to the beneficiaries can be impressive.

Conclusion

Taking a wait-and-see attitude on asset transfer planning assumes that the rules won’t change in the future. However, the history of federal taxation is one of continual change. Can you afford to wait and see what the next changes are?

Planning is about being proactive while you have the opportunity. Waiting inevitably leads to the loss of opportunities. Take care of your concerns now, by taking action today.

Chris Jones is an attorney at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a Santa Barbara law firm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own. This article is not intended to provide legal advice. For legal advice on any of the information in this post, click here for the form or phone number on the Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Contact Us page.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 