Chris Mesipam Honored as Bishop Diego’s Scholar Athletic of Year Awardee

Sports

Chris Mesipam commands respect when he's on the athletic field for Bishop Diego.

He's a powerful fullback on the Cardinals' football team, a tough central defender on the soccer team and big, strong middle for the volleyball team. He's a co-captain for football and soccer, and was a key member of the 2017 CIF-Southern Section and State Championship football team at Bishop.

He's also a powerhouse in the classroom.

Mesipam on Monday was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year at Bishop Diego at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The son of Jeannine and Dr. Babi Mesipam carries a 4.21 grade point average while taking a course load that includes a multivariable calculus class taken online through the prestigious Johns Hopkins University. He's also taking Advanced Placement courses in biology, statistics, world literature, government and economics, theology and colors and design.

He has earned several academic honors, including Advanced Placement Scholar National Award as a senior, Head of School Honor Roll all four years at Bishop Diego, President's Education Award Program for outstanding academic excellence as a junior, National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation membership all four years of high school.

As an athlete, he's been a two-time all-league honorable mention selection in football and soccer and was named the most improved player on the volleyball team last spring. Currently, he leads the defense on a soccer team that is playing for a league championship.

A former winner of the Round Table's Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, Mesipam said his career goal is to become a physician.

"I'd just like to say thank you to my parents first for always teaching me the importance of academics as well as athletics," he told the luncheon audience. "And also thank you to all the coaches and teachers at Bishop for really pushing me to do my best, whether it's in school or outside in sports."