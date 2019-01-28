Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 28 , 2019, 9:44 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Sports

Chris Mesipam Honored as Bishop Diego’s Scholar Athletic of Year Awardee

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 28, 2019 | 7:42 p.m.

Chris Mesipam commands respect when he's on the athletic field for Bishop Diego.

Chris Mesipam
Chris Mesipam, Bishop Diego Scholar Athlete Award winner.

He's a powerful fullback on the Cardinals' football team, a tough central defender on the soccer team and big, strong middle for the volleyball team. He's a co-captain for football and soccer, and was a key member of the 2017 CIF-Southern Section and State Championship football team at Bishop.

He's also a powerhouse in the classroom.

Mesipam on Monday was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year at Bishop Diego at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The son of Jeannine and Dr. Babi Mesipam carries a 4.21 grade point average while taking a course load that includes a multivariable calculus class taken online through the prestigious Johns Hopkins University.  He's also taking Advanced Placement courses in biology, statistics, world literature, government and economics, theology and colors and design.

He has earned several academic honors, including Advanced Placement Scholar National Award as a senior, Head of School Honor Roll all four years at Bishop Diego, President's Education Award Program for outstanding academic excellence as a junior, National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation membership all four years of high school.

As an athlete, he's been a two-time all-league honorable mention selection in football and soccer and was named the most improved player on the volleyball team last spring. Currently, he leads the defense on a soccer team that is playing for a league championship.

A former winner of the Round Table's Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, Mesipam said his career goal is to become a physician.

"I'd just like to say thank you to my parents first for always teaching me the importance of academics as well as athletics," he told the luncheon audience. "And also thank you to all the coaches and teachers at Bishop for really pushing me to do my best, whether it's in school or outside in sports."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 