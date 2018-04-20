Friday, July 13 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Chris Mesipam, Luke Klentner Provide Spark for Bishop Diego Against Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2018 | 7:23 a.m.

Bishop Diego finished off a tough week of matches by beating rival Carpinteria in four sets, 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, on Thursday at the Cardinals' Brick House gym.

Bishop improves to 8-1 in the Tri-Valley League and 10-5 overall. Carpinteria is 6-3 and 7-5.

"We pulled it out tonight," a relieved Bishop coach Dillan Bennett said. "Carp came out a little flat then they stepped it up in game two."

Said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia: We connected well in the second second, but Bishop was quick to respond and gained momentum during the third and fourth sets."

John Harris led the way for the Bishop with 23 kills on 42 swings and four blocks. The Cardinals got a big lift from middle Chris Mesipam, who put away four kills, and Luke Klentner, who had five blocks, five digs and two service aces.

"Chris and Luke played really well, and I thought (setter) Jake Engel played his best match of the season," said Bennett.

For the Warriors, Jack Gay stepped up for an injured setter and handed out 31 assists to go with seven kills.

"We're getting comfortable with a new lineup due to an injury," said Garcia.

Middle Ben Medel had a strong match with 13 kills, libero Jiovani Arciniega had three aces and 15 digs and opposite hitter played well on defense, helping with 18 digs.

The rivals meet again on Monday in Carpinteria.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

