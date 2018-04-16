Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 
Chris Mesipam Honored as Bishop Diego’s Recipient of Phil Womble Award

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 16, 2018 | 4:04 p.m.

Chris Mesipam, a key player on Bishop Diego’s CIF-Southern Section and State championship football team, was recognized as the school’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Chris Mesipam, Bishop Diego’s Phil Womble Award winner. Click to view larger
Chris Mesipam is a three-sport athlete who carries a 4.2 GPA.

Mesipam, a junior, played fullback and linebacker for the Cardinals. 

Football coach Tom Crawford recognized the great qualities that made Mesipam the right candidate for the Womble Award.

“With maturity uncommon in most his age, Chris is a young man who does the right thing no matter the arena or who is watching, someone who strives for constant self-improvement, and someone who appreciates the importance of making those around him better,” said Crawford in a statement read by award sponsor and presenter Dave Pintard.

“One of the most humble young men you would ever meet, he is a great sportsman who brings perspective and competitive spirit to his team. It’s no wonder Chris is so well respected by his peers, coaches and the faculty.”

Mesipam also plays soccer and volleyball at Bishop.

Said volleyball coach Dillan Bennett: “As a member of our team, he brings much-needed emotional stability to our squad that can tend to be up and down emotionally. 

“He’s always getting better. He helps our team in a lot of ways at the net as a middle blocker.”

In the classroom, Mesipam carries a 4.2 grade point average and has a class load that includes Advanced Placement Calculus and Physics and Honors Spanish 3.

He has put in more than 100 community service hours in his three years at Bishop.

The son of Janine and Dr. Babji Mesipam was selected this year to participate in the Global Leadership Connection Conference, which brings together youth leaders dedicated to ethical conduct, academic excellence and compassionate service. The conference helps these leaders connect to each other, to colleges, and to adult leaders in the community, in the country and around the world.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

