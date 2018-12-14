Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Chris Ramirez Makes Things Happen for Carpinteria in Win Over Bishop Diego

Point guard has 14 points, 12 rebounds in the Warriors' third straight victory

Chris Ramirez Click to view larger
Chris Ramirez of Carpinteria fires up a three-pointer against Bishop Diego. Ramirez scored 14 points (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 14, 2018 | 10:49 p.m.

Don’t led Chris Ramirez’s height fool you. He stands 5-foot-7 and rebounds like he's 6-4.

He also plays tough man defense, steals the ball, dishes assists and knocks down three pointers for the Carpinteria basketball team.

The senior captain did it all on Friday night to lead the Warriors to a 79-50 blowout of rival Bishop Diego on the second night of Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic

Ramirez made things happen on both ends of the court, especially in the second half when the Warriors blew the game open.

Carpinteria coach Corey Adam pulled Ramirez in the first half because he was reaching on defense and got burned.

“By him reaching, it allowed his man to get to the middle and kick it out for a three pointer,” Adam said.  “I challenged him at halftime and he responded like a team captain does. He didn’t take it personally and knew he could do better. You saw it in the second half.”

A Ramirez steal led to a basket by Ian Reed to put Carpinteria up 43-25, another steal resulted in a three-pointer by Miles Morgan to make it 46-33; an offensive rebound followed by a pass to Dylan O’Neill for a three raised the lead to 51-33 and another offensive board led to another Reed bucket, boosting the advantage to 55-34.

In the fourth quarter, Ramirez nailed a trio of three-pointers and had a steal that led to a layup by Noah Nuño.

Noah Nuno Click to view larger
Carpinteria’s Noah Nuño shoots a three-pointer over Bishop Diego’s Kai Morphy. Nuño scored 28 points for the Warriors. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Ramirez finished the game with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“I came out in the first half kind of sloppy; I wasn’t doing my part,” Ramirez said. “(Coach Adam) pulled me. I’m glad he pulled me because it woke me up a little bit. As a captain, he challenged me and I took that challenge and I came through.”

Asked how he manages to grab so many rebounds, Ramirez said: “No one expects a 5-7 kid to go up and get a board. I just try to do what I can. If I see a ball, I’m going for it. I’m fighting the whole game.”

He did the same thing as an all-league defensive back for the football team.

Said Adam: “You can’t measure that kid’s heart. He may be 5-7 on the height chart, but as far as heart goes, there’s no one bigger.”

The return of Nuño to the lineup has provided a big boost for the Warriors. He scored 26 points — 14 on free throws — after a 30-point night in his first game back on Thursday. 

“We were missing a kid who averaged 22 points a game last year. You can’t replace that at a smaller school,” said Adam, whose team is on a three-game winning streak after starting out 0-6, including a loss at Bishop Diego on Dec. 1.

Bishop coach James Coronado fielded a team primarily made up of sophomores and juniors on the court.

“We were playing short-handed because of a couple of injuries,” he said. “We never gave up.”

Freshman Marcus Chan led the Cardinals with 20 points.

In addition to the scoring of Nuño and the all-around play of Ramirez, the Warriors got a solid defensive performance from Reed. He held Kai Morphy,  one of Bishop’s top scorers, to just two free throws.

“He’s just as scrappy as Chris,” Adam said of Reed. “We tried to make it a 4-on-4 game. Ian was tasked with don’t let (Morphy) touch the ball. If he touches it, it’s going to be 25 feet from the basket. And he executed it perfectly. 

“You hold a guy who’s averaging 12-13 points a game to two points on free throws, that’s a hell of a job.”

Carpinteria is back on the court at 6 p.m. against Santa Ynez. Bishop plays Atascadero at 1:30 p.m.

